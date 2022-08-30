Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan is a player that the Whites are following ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants remain in the market for another attacking addition before the transfer window shuts, but the jury is out on whether they will be able to get a deal over the line.

Wolves attacker Hwang has been linked with Leeds, with Marsch having worked with the South Korean before.

And the Leeds boss is making no bones about the fact the Wolves attacker is a player that is of interest to his side.

Asked about Hwang following Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Everton, Marsch told a press conference: “I like Hee-chan, he knows our football.

“He’s on our list, I can tell you that.

“He’s been on our list from the beginning”, the Leeds boss added.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and Leeds will have to act quickly to get a deal over the line for Hwang.

The 26-year-old, who could cost Leeds as much as £20m, has also been linked with Everton and Wolves could cash in on him amid the expected arrival of Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart.