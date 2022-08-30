Manchester United have decided against loaning out young midfielder Zidane Iqbal, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 19-year-old midfielder impressed during Manchester United’s pre-season preparations and caught the eye of new boss Ten Hag.

Manchester United have been pondering over whether to loan the midfielder out and find suitable clubs for him.

Ten Hag and technical director Darren Fletcher were believed to be discussing loan moves for Iqbal earlier in the window but those plans have changed.

It has been claimed Manchester United are now set to keep the midfielder at the club beyond Thursday’s deadline.

Ten Hag has been highly impressed with the youngster and wants him to remain involved in the first team.

He will continue to train with the first team squad and play regularly for the Manchester United Under-21s.

The Manchester United manager plans to give him opportunities to play in cup competitions and the Europa League.

His situation and development will be reassessed when the transfer window opens again in January.