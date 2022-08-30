Napoli are not currently interested in loaning out Victor Osimhen to Manchester United before Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s desperation to leave Manchester United before the window closes has led Jorge Mendes to try creative ways to get him out of Old Trafford.

He has held talks with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and has proposed taking Ronaldo to the Serie A giants in exchange for Osimhen moving to Old Trafford.

However, the Napoli supremo wants €130m for the striker and Manchester United have already spent close to €250m this summer.

An option being explored is for Osimhen to join Manchester United on a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause, but that seems to be a non-starter.

It has been claimed that Napoli are in no mood to sanction a loan move to Manchester United for the Nigerian.

Mendes is trying to find a home for Ronaldo at Napoli and get Manchester United the replacement they want in Osimhen.

But with only two more days left in the window, the super agent is facing clearing several obstacles to find ways to make the audacious swap deal work.

Manchester United like Osimhen but do not have the funds to do a deal at Napoli’s terms after sanctioning a €100m move for Antony.