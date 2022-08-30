Newcastle United are interested in a loan move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles but injuries to several Arsenal midfielders are complicating their hopes of signing him, according to the Daily Mail.

The transfer window is set to slam shut on Thursday and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed his side are still looking for potential recruits in the market.

Although the Magpies have spent big and have made no fewer than four new signings, midfield is one area where they have not bought in any new faces.

Newcastle have identified Chelsea loan star Tiemoue Bakayoko as a potential target, while Arsenal man Maitland-Niles is another midfielder they are seeing as a loan option.

The Arsenal star is keen on leaving the Emirates this summer and is also on the radar of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Southampton, in addition to the Magpies.

However, injuries to Gunners midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are complicating hopes of a getting a deal done for Maitland-Niles’ potential suitors, including Newcastle.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could ask the 24-year-old to stay at the club as cover for their injured midfielders.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle act upon their interest in Maitland-Niles and submit an offer for him in the coming hours.