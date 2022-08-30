Wolves defender Willy Boly has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest and the Reds are in advanced talks to sign him before the transfer window closes.

Boly is keen to depart Molineux for the City Ground soon and failed to turn up when selected in Wolves’ matchday squad against Newcastle United recently, much to the displeasure of boss Bruno Lage.

Nottingham Forest are now in advanced talks to sign Boly, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Premier League new boys already have an agreement in place with Boly and it is claimed to be a two-year deal.

Boly, 31, wants to experience a new challenge and has his heart set on leaving Wolves to sign for Nottingham Forest.

Forest have been prolific recruiters in the transfer window so far this summer, but are still aiming for further additions as they look to survive in the top flight.

Boly has significant Premier League experience, gained at Wolves, and Nottingham Forest will look to draw upon it if they can land him successfully.

The defender initially joined Wolves on a loan deal from FC Porto, before then signing for the Molineux club permanently.