Ross Barkley has been discussed by Rangers after his agent put his name to the Gers’ recruitment department as an option, according to Football Scotland.

Barkley terminated his Chelsea contract by mutual consent earlier this week and is now free to choose another club; he can also move outside the transfer window as he is a free agent.

He has been linked with a move to Scotland, with both Celtic and Rangers credited with interest.

It has now been claimed that Barkey’s name has been put forward to Rangers by the player’s agent.

The Gers recruitment team have discussed the possibility of bringing Barkley to Ibrox to add to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad.

It is unclear though if Rangers are actively chasing Barkley to add him to the books.

He earned £200,000 a week at Chelsea and would have to take a substantially lower wage to join Rangers.

Barkley would though be able to play in the Champions League if he signs for the Gers.

Rangers’ Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is believed to be keen on adding a new midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Time though is running out, although Barkley could still join after 1st September.