Lazio’s president Claudio Lotito stopped his side’s swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon due to financial reasons, it has been claimed in Italy.

Reguilon has completed a loan move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid after falling out of favour in north London.

It had been thought that the Spaniard would complete a move to Lazio, who looked to be in pole position to snap him up on a loan deal.

And the reason that Reguilon did not move to Lazio has now been identified, with it being a financial one.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Lazio president Lotito was only prepared for his side to fork out €1m in wages for Reguilon.

And Lotito stopped the deal when it emerged that Lazio would need to pay wages of €1.7m to the left-back.

Tottenham have brought in Ivan Perisic to play as the left wing-back in Conte’s favoured formation, with Ryan Sessegnon acting as his back-up.

Lazio continue to be in the market for a left-back as their only options at that position, in the form of Elseid Hysaj and Adam Marusic, are right-footed.