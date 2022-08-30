Arsenal and Everton will have to offer €30m plus add-ons if they want to land Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer, according to CBS Sports.

Mudryk broke into the Shakhtar Donetsk first team during the 2021/22 season and has since established himself firmly in Igor Jovicevic’s side.

A right-footed winger who is equally at home on either flank, Mudryk is already a full-time Ukraine international with five appearances to his name.

The winger already has interest from the Premier League where both Arsenal and Everton are firm admirers.

Everton are claimed to have had a verbal bid of €30m turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

Arsenal are also probing the ground for the player and it has been suggested that Shakhtar Donetsk do not just want €30m for Mudryk as they want add-ons including to take the final fee higher.

It remains to be seen if either Arsenal or Everton will go in with a fresh proposal for Mudryk before the transfer window closes, or wait for the January window to make their move.

Mudryk will be looking to shine for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League if he remains in Ukraine, with the Miners being drawn in Group F with Celtic, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.

And if he does, his asking price could go even higher.