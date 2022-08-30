Idrissa Gueye has visited his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates to say goodbye as he prepares to travel to England to sign for Everton.

Everton sold Gueye to PSG in 2019 and having fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes the midfielder is keen to return to Goodison Park.

PSG and Everton had a breakdown in talks when it appeared that Gueye would be heading to England, but a solution has been found and he will rejoin the Toffees before the window closes.

Gueye has now visited his PSG team-mates at the club’s training base to say goodbye, according to French radio station RMC.

The midfielder is now poised to get on a plane in France and fly over to England to complete a switch to Everton.

The arrival of Gueye will hand Everton manager Frank Lampard another option in midfield.

It remains to be seen if Everton are paying a fee for Gueye, but Lampard has been forced to walk a delicate financial tightrope as he bids to improve his squad this summer.

Gueye will look to be quickly put through his medical paces by Everton and then sign a contract with the Premier League club.