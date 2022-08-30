Sunderland are now closing in on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut after the issue between the two clubs was resolved, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Michut was at Sunderland’s Championship game against Norwich City at the weekend and looked poised to put pen to paper on a deal.

However, PSG insisted on clauses in the deal at the last minute which Sunderland were unhappy with and unwilling to agree to, leading the midfielder to fly back to France.

A resolution has now been found however and Michut is set to fly back to England to complete the deal before the transfer window closes.

Sunderland are firm fans of the promising midfielder and want him to continue his development at the Stadium of Light.

Michut will join a club that recently lost their manager in the shape of Alex Neil.

They have moved quickly though and former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is to take charge.

Michut will be hoping he can quickly impress his new manager and earn regular game time in the Championship with Sunderland.