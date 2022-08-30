Sunderland could still get a deal over the line for Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain, provided the stand-off between the two clubs is solved, according to Chronicle Live.

The midfielder was close to joining the Black Cats from PSG and he did even arrive in England to complete the proposed loan move.

However, Michut’s move to Sunderland hit choppy waters when PSG asked to modify the terms of the loan agreement at the eleventh hour.

But the Wearside giants refused to agree to PSG’s late proposal, which meant that Michut had to jet back to France.

However, Sunderland’s move for the 19-year-old is not completely dead, although they only have until Thursday to secure his signature.

Sunderland are still keen on signing Michut on the terms they originally agreed with Les Parisiens.

The Championship outfit only need PSG to go back on their latest demands and honour the terms they initially agreed up on for Michut’s services for the loan move to go through.

It remains to be seen whether Michut’s move to the Stadium of Light is revived before the time runs out on the window, while he is also claimed to have attracted transfer interest in France.