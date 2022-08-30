Sunderland are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo and he is expected to be at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

The Black Cats have just appointed Tony Mowbray as their new manager following the departure of Alex Neil and are trying to do business before the window closes on Thursday night.

They have held talks with Manchester United for Amad and are now closing in on a loan deal for the winger.

He is expected to be at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night when Sunderland are in Championship action against Rotherham United.

Amad is not set to be the only arrival though and will not be the only incoming signing at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Sunderland are trying to put together a permanent deal for Le Havre midfielder Abdoullah Ba, while another midfielder in Edouard Michut is joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

The three fresh faces, along with Mowbray, are expected to be at the Stadium of Light for the Rotherham game.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will do any more business before the transfer window swings shut on Thursday evening.