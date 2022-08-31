French outfit Angers have submitted an official bid for Southampton full-back Yan Valery, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Saints are busy trying to sign players in the final stage of the summer transfer window and could move players on too.

Valery has fierce competition for a spot in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side and could be offered a route out of St Mary’s before the window shuts.

With the Saints now close to agreeing a deal for Arsenal starlet Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Valery would have to fight for his place in the team if he stays.

Now though, Angers have come up with an offer to take him back to France.

An official bid has been tabled, though it remains to be seen whether the Saints accept the offer.

Valery is a product of Southampton’s youth academy having joined from Rennes in 2015.

He was handed his senior debut in 2018 and has since featured in 53 matches.

Valery has represented France at Under-17 and Under-18 levels.