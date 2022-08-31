Arsenal midfield target Leandro Paredes is undergoing a medical in Paris ahead of flying out to Italy to join Juventus on loan.

Juventus have been trying to sign the Argentine midfielder for a number of weeks but the negotiations have dragged into the final days of the window.

It emerged on Tuesday that Arsenal have made a concrete effort to hijack Juventus’ attempts to sign the midfielder from PSG this summer.

PSG also reportedly preferred to see Paredes move to the Emirates but it has been claimed that the midfielder’s will is about to prevail.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the midfielder is already being put through a medical by Juventus in Paris today.

He is expected to fly out to Turin later today to complete the formalities of his move to the Bianconeri.

Juventus are about to sign Paredes on loan from PSG and the French champions have also got their way by inserting a buy option.

It will be a mandatory purchase option if Paredes meets certain conditions at Juventus this season.

Arsenal made a late attempt but it appears that Paredes is getting his wish to join Juventus this summer.