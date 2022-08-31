Aston Villa are ready to make a deadline day beating raid on Tottenham Hotspur for Lucas Moura, as Steven Gerrard seeks more width, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Villa have had a poor start to the season and are in the market for another wide forward before the window slams shut on Thursday night.

They have zeroed in on Lucas as a potential recruit and are hopeful Tottenham might allow him to leave if they can land Daniel James from Leeds United.

Spurs are in talks with Leeds over landing James on loan and the Whites could sanction the deal if they can land Hwang Hee-chan from Wolves.

Aston Villa would still need to convince Lucas to leave north London to head to Villa Park.

And that means swapping Champions League football under Antonio Conte for a possible relegation scrap under Gerrard.

Aston Villa will have higher aims than a dogfight, but they have begun the season poorly under Gerrard and have a number of tough fixtures on the horizon.

Spurs have already signed Richarlison this summer and if Lucas stays in north London his game time could suffer.