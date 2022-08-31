Crystal Palace have tried a last-ditch attempt to hijack Southampton’s loan move for Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to talkSPORT.

Southampton are expecting to sign the Arsenal full-back this summer on a loan deal with an option to buy, despite significant opposition for his signature.

The Saints are reported to be close to agreeing terms with Arsenal for Maitland-Niles’ transfer but there could have been a hiccup.

Other sides have an interest, including Newcastle United, and one of them tried to wrestle him away from St. Mary’s.

Crystal Palace made a last-ditch bid to hijack Southampton’s move for Maitland-Niles, but the Saints are still expected to sign him.

Southampton are nearing completion of the deal and Crystal Palace look to have not succeeded.

The Arsenal player is expected to be at Southampton’s training ground today as the transfer nears its finishing line.

Maitland-Niles went on loan to Roma in January this year, but only played eight times for them in Serie A, and did not make an appearance in the Europa Conference League semi-finals or final.