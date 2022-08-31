Everton have triggered talks with Spanish side Villarreal over a move for their winger Samuel Chukwueze, but are yet to table an official bid for him.

The Toffees have failed to get a single win in their opening five Premier League games this season and boss Frank Lampard is still hoping to bolster his squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Everton added a new winger to their ranks in the shape of Dwight McNeil but Lampard wants more attacking options on the flanks.

With juts hours left in the window, the Merseyside giants have identified a potential target in La Liga.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Everton have approached Villarreal and have started talks with them over a move for winger Chukwueze.

Despite initiating talks with the Yellow Submarine for the 23-year-old, Everton are yet to firm up their interest in him with an official bid.

Chukwueze is not a fixture under Unai Emery at Villarreal and they are open to letting him go, although on terms that are favourable to them.

A good fee from the Nigerian’s exit could help Villarreal balance their books and invest some more funds into their recruitment drive this window, although it remains to be seen whether Everton will slap in an offer for him before time runs out.

Chukwueze is claimed to have a release clause in his contract which is tipped to be higher than €80m, a fee Everton are unlikely to match.