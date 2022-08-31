Everton have been linked with interest in Leeds United and Southampton target Cody Gakpo, but the Toffees are currently not trying to secure his signature, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with leaving PSV Eindhoven this summer, having attracted interest from several clubs in the Premier League.

However, with only hours left in the window, Gakpo is yet to secure a move away from PSV, but he is not guaranteed to remain there.

Southampton have already seen the Dutch outfit knock back their opening bid for Gakpo but remain keen on him, while he is also a target for Leeds, who are in the market for attacking options.

Everton have also been credited with interest in the winger, as Toffees boss Frank Lampard remains on the lookout for more signings up front.

However, with the window set to slam shut on Thursday night, Gakpo is currently not a player Everton are looking to sign.

Leeds and Southampton are still in the race for the 23-year-old, but they will not be facing any competition for his signature from Everton as things stand.

Gakpo is claimed to be keen on a move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether either Leeds or Southampton will succeed in opening the doors for him to England.