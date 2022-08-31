Everton are pushing hard to win the race for Southampton target James Garner and they are in pole position, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Garner has been told that he can leave Manchester United this summer despite earlier suggestions that he had a future at Old Trafford.

He played a starring role in getting Nottingham Forest promoted to the Premier League last season and has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton, who are focusing on young talents.

However, Everton are now pushing hard to win the chase for Garner before the transfer window shuts.

And it has been claimed that the Merseyside outfit have edged ahead in the race to sign Garner from Manchester United.

Frank Lampard likes the player and Everton are in advanced negotiations with Manchester United for a deal to sign the midfielder.

Three other clubs have also tabled bids for Garner but Everton are now the clear favourites to sign him.

Manchester United want more than £15m from his sale and his departure is expected before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

It remains to be seen if there are any more twists in the saga and whether Southampton can make a renewed push to rival Everton for Garner.