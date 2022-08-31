Everton are currently putting Idrissa Gueye through a medical as they close in on snapping him up from Paris Saint-Germain.

Frank Lampard wants another midfielder among his options this season and has zeroed in on a former Toffees star in the shape of Gueye.

Everton were looking to land Gueye on a free transfer but his current side PSG were not prepared to let him go for nothing.

The Merseyside giants managed to agree on personal terms with the midfielder but were far from getting a deal over the line for him, as PSG remained firm on their demands for him.

But Everton have now agreed to pay Les Parisiens a fee in the €10m range for Gueye, which has paved the way for his return to Goodison Park.

And according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, Gueye is currently being put through his medical paces ahead of signing for the Toffees for a second time.

Everton will look to wrap up all the formalities to secure Gueye’s signature as soon as possible.

The Senegalese will be Everton’s seventh signing in the ongoing window while they remain keen on signing further attacking options before Thursday’s transfer deadline.