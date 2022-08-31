Fenerbahce are thought to be showing interest in Everton striker Salomon Rondon, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Rondon’s future at Goodison Park is under the scanner with Everton boss Frank Lampard not trusting in him to start despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin being out injured.

Everton have also been linked with bringing in another forward before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

The club will have to continue to try to balance the books though and Rondon could depart Goodison Park to free up space on the wage bill.

The former Newcastle United striker is thought to have interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

However, Rondon may not leave Everton before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

The transfer window in Turkey is due to remain open until 8th September and Fenerbahce could wait to do a deal for him.

Rondon, who is due to turn 33 years old in September, has clocked 87 minutes in the Premier League for Everton so far this season.

His deal at Goodison Park still has another year left to run on it.