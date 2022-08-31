Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to take up 70 per cent of Sergio Reguilon’s wages during his loan stint at Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants completed a deal to sign the left-back on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest and Lazio were also interested in the Spaniard, but he decided to return to his homeland with Atletico Madrid.

Los Colchoneros agreed to loan out Renan Lodi to Nottingham Forest and brought in Reguilon as his replacement in the squad.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Spurs have agreed to foot a massive part of his wages to facilitate the move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The north London club agreed to take up 70 per cent of Reguilon’s salary to help Atletico Madrid to land the player.

The Spanish giants have struggled to register new signings this summer and needed Spurs’ help to get Reguilon.

The Spaniard’s salary makes him the second highest paid full-back in La Liga in the 2022/23 season.

Reguilon was not part of Antonio Conte’s plans and Spurs were desperate to move him on this summer.