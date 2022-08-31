Blackburn Rovers have turned down a bid from Fulham for Ben Brereton Diaz, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Brereton Diaz is a man in demand heading into the final day of the summer transfer window and he has interest from the Premier League.

Nice have already failed with an offer to take the Chile international to Ligue 1 and now Fulham have seen their attempt to land him fail.

It is suggested that Fulham’s offer for Brereton Diaz came nowhere near to meeting Blackburn’s valuation of the player.

As such, Blackburn did not take the time to even consider Fulham’s offer and rejected it out of hand.

Fulham, who want to strengthen before the window slams shut, are expected to return with a fresh proposal.

They could face significant competition for Brereton Diaz, with several clubs, including Leeds United, also keen.

The attacker is in the final year of his contract at Blackburn, but the club could still choose to keep hold of him if they do not receive any offers which they feel meet his valuation.