Fulham have put in a bid for Leeds United target Ben Brereton Diaz as they look to take him away from Blackburn Rovers, according to The Athletic.

Brereton Diaz is into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park and has been linked with an exit from Blackburn throughout the window.

A host of Premier League sides are admirers of the Chile international, including Leeds, who are hunting another attacker heading into transfer deadline day.

It is Fulham though who have made the first solid move for Brereton Diaz, as they too look for extra attacking power.

The Cottagers have slapped in a bid with Blackburn for the attacker and will wait to see if the Championship side are prepared to accept it.

It has been suggested that Blackburn are looking for around £15m to let Brereton Diaz depart.

Blackburn recently turned down a bid from French side Nice, which came in at just over £8m.

Brereton Diaz scored for Blackburn in the Championship on Wednesday night as they won 1-0 away at Blackpool.