Hull City are in negotiations with Turkish champions Trabzonspor for the transfer of winger Jean Evrard Kouassi to the MKM Stadium.

With Acun Ilicali as the chairman, Hull have made a number of singings from the Turkish game this summer.

The likes of Benjamin Tetteh, Ozan Tufan and Dimitrios Pelkas have all made the switch to Hull this summer from Turkey.

Hull are keen on adding even more talent from the country to their squad and have landed on Kouassi as a target.

The Tigers are in talks to bring the Trabzonspor winger to Hull on a loan deal, according to Turkish outlet 61 Saat.

Discussions are being held over the winger coming to Hull initially on a loan, with the Tigers having an option to buy.

The discussions are expected to continue and steps will be taken to conclude a deal for the winger in a short amount of time.

Kouassi arrived on a free transfer at the Turkish club this year in January and played eleven games last season, although he did not register any goals or assists.