Chelsea starlet Xavier Simons is closing in on leaving Stamford Bridge with a medical set for today ahead of a move to Hull City, according to the Evening Standard.

Simons is part of the Blues’ youth set-up and has been playing regularly for Chelsea’s Under-21s side in the Premier League 2.

Chelsea managed to tie the midfielder down a to a new deal recently and are keen to see him play senior football this season.

Championship side Hull emerged as potential suitors for Simons as they look to add to their options in midfield.

The Tigers managed to reach an agreement with Chelsea over taking the 19-year-old to the MKM Stadium on a season-long loan deal.

And Simons is now close to departing Stamford Bridge as he is scheduled to have his medical today ahead of sealing a move to Hull.

The Yorkshire outlift are determined to earn promotion to the Premier League this season and Simons will now look to aid the club in their ambitions while also developing his own game.

Simons will have a familiar face at Hull with fellow Blues academy star Nathan Baxter at the MKM Stadium.