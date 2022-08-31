Spanish outfit Girona are interested in Fulham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and considering a loan bid for the Argentine, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old Argentine goalkeeper joined Fulham last season on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gazzaniga made 15 appearances for Fulham last season and spent the majority of the season as a backup for first-choice goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

Gazzaniga has not featured in a single game for Marco Silva’s side this season.

The Cottagers have signed Bernd Leno from Arsenal this season, which has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Spanish outfit Girona are interested in signing the 30-year-old shot stopper on a season-long loan and are mulling a swoop.

Girona currently have only one goalkeeper in their squad and want to add Gazzaniga.

The Argentine has prior experience of La Liga from his time with Elche in the 2020/21 season, where he featured eight times for the Spanish side.