Real Valladolid sporting director Fran Sanchez is in London to close out the loan signing of Chelsea outcast Kenedy.

Chelsea have already trimmed their squad on the left side of the field by transferring Emerson Palmieri to West Ham United and Baba Rahman to Reading, on loan.

The side could see further outgoings in Marcos Alonso, who is wanted by Barcelona, and Kenedy, who has spent most of his time with Chelsea, also on loan.

La Liga club Real Valladoid are hoping to take the Chelsea player on loan this summer and now they are taking the next step.

Sanchez has arrived in London to negotiate with Chelsea a loan deal for Kenedy, according to Spanish radio station Radio Marca.

The Spanish club however are wary of the salary commanded by the former Brazil youth international and an understanding will need to be arrived at with Chelsea as to how his wages are spilt.

However, the La Liga club are still considered to be making good progress in the deal and they hope to secure his signing today.

Kenedy has experience playing in La Liga with Getafe and Granada, both of whom he also joined on loan from Chelsea.