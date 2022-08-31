Leeds United have failed with a late informal bid for Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan, according to The Athletic.

Jesse Marsch has been keen to bring in a striker all summer and it became a necessity following Rodrigo’s injury on Tuesday night.

The Leeds boss openly admitted his interest in taking the Wolves striker to Elland Road before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Leeds made an enquiry for the striker and even tabled an informal bid to secure a deal to sign the striker from Wolves.

But it has been claimed that Wolves rejected the approach and are not keen to lose Hwang late in the window.

Leeds offered around £17m for Hwang, but the structure of the deal was not to Wolves’ liking and they rejected it.

He has a contract until 2026 with Wolves and the club are under no pressure to sell him at a late stage of the window.

Marsch briefly managed him at RB Leipzig and wants to reunite with him at Elland Road in the coming hours.

Leeds are under pressure to sign a forward and it remains to be seen whether they table an improved offer for Hwang.