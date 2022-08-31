Leicester City are currently in talks to add Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga to their squad this summer ahead of Thursday’s deadline, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Boga spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at the Bergamo outfit, who opted to make the transfer permanent earlier this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has emerged as a target for the Foxes as they look to add more attacking firepower in the final hours of the window.

Boga, a Chelsea youth product, made just one Premier League appearance for the Blues, an 18-minute cameo in a loss to Burnley in the 2017/18 season.

If Brendan Rodgers’ side have their way, Boga could be on the move once more, with a return to the Premier League on the cards.

Boga made 34 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta and Sassuolo last season, scoring two goals and laying on four assists.

The Foxes have signed only one player so far this summer, goalkeeper Alex Smithies joining on a free transfer.

Leicester are also looking to add Wout Faes to their defensive ranks in order to offset the departure of Wesley Fofana for Stamford Bridge.

Boga could become the next addition at the King Power Stadium, with the winger thought to be keen on the move.