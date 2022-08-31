Liverpool failed with an attempt to snare Konrad Laimer away from RB Leipzig in the last few days, it has been claimed in Germany.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in a midfielder before the window closes on Thursday night due to several injuries in his squad.

The Liverpool manager has talked about the difficulty of getting the right player late in the window and it seems the Reds have already failed with one of their targets.

Laimer, 25, is a player Klopp likes and Liverpool did try to work out a deal to sign the player from Leipzig this summer.

But according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the midfielder will not be leaving Leipzig before the window closes on Thursday and is set to stay this season.

It seems impossible that Leipzig would agree to sell the midfielder on deadline day and they are set to keep him.

Bayern Munich have been interested in him all summer but never agreed to meet Leipzig’s demands.

Liverpool also failed but he is still in line to leave the German club on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Laimer will not be signing a new contract and is more than expected to agree on a pre-contract in January.