Liverpool-linked midfielder Sander Berge is likely to stay at Sheffield United beyond the end of the transfer window barring a late dramatic turn of events, according to The Athletic.

Berge has been linked with a move away from the Blades since they were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season.

However, the Yorkshire outfit managed to keep hold of the midfielder last summer and he is still a Sheffield United player with a little over a day left in the current transfer window.

Liverpool are believed to be eyeing a late bid for the Norwegian in their efforts to bring in a midfielder before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But it has been claimed that barring a dramatic turn of events in the next 36 hours, Berge is set to stay at Sheffield United.

He has two years left on his contract and it would take a massive fee to shift him out of Bramall Lane late in the window.

The midfielder has also made a great start to the season and has played a big role in helping Sheffield United to be at the top of the early Championship table.

The club are banking on keeping him at Bramall Lane as they look to get promoted back to the Premier League.