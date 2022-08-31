Manchester United have managed to insert a buy-back clause in the agreement to sell James Garner to Everton, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton have an agreement in place to sign the 21-year-old midfielder from Manchester United in the coming hours.

The Toffees have agreed to pay a fee of £15m, including add-ons, to get the deal done to sign him from the Old Trafford outfit.

It appears that Garner has also given his consent to the move and he is now expected to complete the switch before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United have not relinquished their complete control over the midfielder’s future.

The Premier League giants have managed to convince Everton to insert a buy-back clause in the agreement for Garner.

He remains highly rated at Old Trafford but is being allowed to move following the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

But the Red Devils will have an option to get him back to Old Trafford if he turns out to be a success at Goodison Park.

Garner earned huge praise for his role in getting Nottingham Forest promoted last season and will now look to make a name for himself in the Premier League.