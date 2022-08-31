Manchester United have held initial talks with Barcelona for the potential signature of Sergino Dest before Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants are on the verge of completing deals to sign Antony and Martin Dubravka and they have not been expected to sign any more players.

However, Erik ten Hag wants another right-back option apart from Diogo Dalot, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not part of his long-term plans.

Manchester United are still looking at the option of bringing in a right-back and Dest has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

And it has been claimed that exploratory talks have taken place between Manchester United and Barcelona over a potential deal for the United States international.

The Red Devils believe that Dest would be an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka and Ten Hag previously worked with him at Ajax.

However, any move for him is dependent on Manchester United moving on Wan-Bissaka before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

They rejected approaches from Crystal Palace and West Ham recently for the 24-year-old defender.

It remains to be seen whether any club come in with an offer for Wan-Bissaka in the coming hours, which could trigger a deal to take Dest to Old Trafford.