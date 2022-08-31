Newcastle United could still make a permanent signing before the transfer window closes if they find the right player, despite it having been suggested they only want loans, according to the Daily Mail.

There are only hours left in the transfer window, but Magpies boss Eddie Howe is still keen on further signings, especially in midfield.

The Tyneside giants have several midfielders on their radar, including Leicester man Tielemans, who has been heavily linked with leaving the King Power Stadium throughout this summer.

But Newcastle are not Tielemans’ only admirers as Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen on him as well.

It was suggested that after spending almost £60m on Alexander Isak that the chequebook at St James’ Park has closed, with only loans on the agenda.

However, the Magpies could change their approach and push to snap up a player on a permanent deal if they can find the right one.

Even though Newcastle have already spent big in the ongoing transfer window, they could bring forward future budgets and add to their current transfer war chest.

The window will slam shut an hour before midnight on Thursday, Newcastle will have to work hard to deliver another body for Howe.