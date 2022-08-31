Newcastle United have not made any progress in talks to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans or Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, while Leander Dendoncker and Conor Gallagher are also out of reach, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have been looking to add more players since confirming the arrival of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad on a club-record fee last week.

Newcastle have been expected to look at bringing in players on loan, with Eddie Howe keen to add to his midfield options.

They have an interest in Leicester’s Tielemans and Aston Villa star Luiz but a deal for either seems unlikely on deadline day on Thursday.

Newcastle have made no progress in talks with either of the clubs for the two midfielders.

It is now highly unlikely that they will be able to get any agreements done to sign either Tielemans or Luiz on Thursday.

They have also asked about Chelsea’s Gallagher and Wolves’ Dendoncker, but both also appear out of reach.

Newcastle have largely been happy with the way they have done business in the ongoing transfer window.

It is now not likely that they will be adding any more new signings to their squad before the window closes on Thursday night, but they are prepared to remain vigilant.

Their intention is to remain active in the January window.