Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Rennes about defender Loic Bade, who is also interesting a host of clubs, including Southampton.

Rennes are likely to be tested for Bade before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday night.

It is suggested that Southampton, Leicester City and Brentford are all interested in securing the services of the centre-back from the French club; the Saints are claimed to have a deal in place with Rennes.

Nottingham Forest are now also keen and, according to French radio station RMC, they have approached Rennes.

The Reds have told Rennes they want to sign Bade and an offer is expected to follow.

With Forest’s move, there could potentially be four Premier League clubs scrapping for the signature of the defender on deadline day.

The 21-year-old is highly rated and his displays in central defence for Rennes have not gone unnoticed.

Bade missed a chunk of last season through injury, but ended the campaign with 21 outings across all competitions for Rennes to his name, collecting four yellow cards and being sent off twice.