Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, who is due to fly into England tonight, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Blues are keen to make additions before the transfer window closes and have had Maja on their radar for several months.

He moved from Sunderland to French side Bordeaux in 2019, but having struggled to make a significant impact in France has had loan stints at Fulham and Stoke City.

Now he is poised to decisively break with Bordeaux and complete a move to Birmingham.

Blues have put in an official offer for the striker and are closing in, with a five-year contract agreed with the player.

Maja is to fly to England this evening and be ready to undergo a medical with Birmingham in the morning.

The Championship club will hope the striker successfully comes through his medical checks and the deal can be wrapped up.

Maja has already been in action for Bordeaux this season, in Ligue 2, making six appearances and hitting the back of the net once.