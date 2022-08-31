Portsmouth are planning a potential loan swoop for Venezia winger Harvey St Clair, according to The News.

St. Clair is a product of the Chelsea academy and joined Serie B side Venezia in 2018.

The 23-year-old left-winger spent the second half of last season with Italian third-tier side US Triestina, scoring two goals in 15 appearances for the side.

The former Chelsea player has played 23 times for Venezia, but has yet to make an appearance for the Italian outfit this season.

The winger has one-year left on his contract with the Italian outfit and has emerged as a transfer target for Danny Cowley’s side.

Portsmouth are considering a loan swoop for the player as the versatile St Clair can play on the right wing as well.

Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott, and Owen Dale are the four players presently playing on loan at Pompey.

One spot remains open as a result, and Cowley is eager to fill it with St. Clair before the transfer window closes.