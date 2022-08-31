Southampton and Leeds United target Cody Gakpo has been named in PSV Eindhoven’s starting eleven this evening amidst speculation of him moving to England.

Gakpo’s future at PSV is under the scanner ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday night.

Leeds are interested in taking him to Elland Road but Southampton are the club who believe they have an edge in the race to sign him.

They have already failed with a bid for him but are still working on a deal and are growing increasingly confident of getting a deal done to sign the attacker.

However, PSV coach Rudd van Nistelrooy has ignored the noise around Gakpo and has decided to name him in the starting eleven.

The 23-year-old will be wearing the captain’s armband when PSV host FC Volendam in an Eredivisie fixture at the Philips Stadion this evening.

The winger has decided to continue wearing the PSV colours even if he leaves the club on Thursday.

Southampton are pushing to sign him and have a real belief that Gakpo will be a Saint before the window closes in around 30 hours.

However, the Saints will also hope that the winger does not pick up an injury tonight.