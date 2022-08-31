Southampton are making progress with their efforts to snap up full-back Juan Larios from Manchester City, according to talkSPORT.

The Saints are still working on bolstering their senior squad but they are also keen on adding to their youth ranks.

Southampton are looking to snare away young winger Samuel Edozie from Manchester City and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line for him before Thursday’s deadline.

However, Edozie is not the only Citizens starlet Southampton are keen on taking to the south coast.

Southampton are also looking to secure the signature of young full-back Larios from Manchester City.

The Saints are in negotiations with the Mancunians over a deal for the defender and are making progress.

Southampton are yet to agree on terms with Manchester City for Larios but talks are moving in the right direction.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton manage to sign both Edozie and Larios from the Premier League champions in the coming hours.