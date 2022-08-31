There is no confirmation that a private jet which has been spotted heading to Eindhoven from Yorkshire and then being booked to return on Thursday is anything to do with a Leeds United move for Cody Gakpo.

Leeds are keen to snap up Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, but they are not the only side chasing him.

Southampton also want to land Gakpo and it has been suggested they have agreed a fee with PSV Eindhoven, with the Saints just waiting for the Dutch to confirm the move.

The situation has been complicated by Chelsea moving to try to sign Ibrahim Sangare, and PSV will not let both players go.

A host of Leeds fans spotted however that a plane had left Yorkshire for Eindhoven and is due to fly back again on Thursday, deadline day, raising hopes of the Whites capturing Gakpo.

However, according to Dutch daily the Eindhoven Dagblad’s journalist Rik Elfrink, there is no confirmation the plane has anything to do with Gakpo.

It is suggested that at present it appears unlikely Gakpo will head for Leeds, but PSV are still discussing the situation.

The Dutch giants are locked in internal talks about what to do on deadline day as they face English interest in two of their top players.