Southampton scout Piet Buter has insisted that it would be good for Cody Gakpo to sign for a club like the Saints as the next step in his career, much as Georginio Wijnaldum did when he signed for Newcastle United.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with leaving PSV throughout the summer and he could still part ways with the Dutch side, although there are only hours left in the transfer window.

Premier League side Southampton failed with their opening bid for the winger but they remain keen on snapping him up.

Buter, who has been working for Southampton as a scout, insists that it would be good for Gakpo’s development if he joins them first before moving on to another club, just like ex-PSV man Wijnaldum did by signing for Newcastle United prior to earning a move to Liverpool.

The Saints scout told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “The question naturally arose as to whether it would be feasible to get a player like Gakpo, but we think it is good for a player from the Eredivisie to make an intermediate step at a club like Southampton and then take the step to a top club as Georginio Wijnaldum did by first going to Newcastle United and then making the step to Liverpool.”

Buter added that Gakpo has a lot of the physical attributes necessary to succeed in the Premier League, but stressed being at a level required to play for a top club is a big step up from playing for a smaller side.

“He has a lot of qualities to succeed in England.

“Gakpo is big, strong and fast.

“But the step to the real top is big and therefore an intermediate step is ideal.”

It remains to be seen whether Gakpo will end up playing in the Premier League this season, where he is also claimed to have other admirers with the likes of Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton keeping tabs on him.