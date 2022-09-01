Edson Alvarez has been left furious after being told by Ajax that the club will not negotiate a transfer for him to Chelsea on deadline day.

Chelsea tabled a €50m bid for the Mexican midfielder on Wednesday evening and managed to turn his head towards a move to the Premier League.

Alvarez turned up at Ajax’s training base on Thursday and made it clear to the club that he wants to join Chelsea, and refused to train with the first-team squad.

He resorted to antics adopted by Antony to force his way to Manchester United, but Ajax are not prepared to bend this time.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra and his right-hand man Klaas-Jan Huntelaar told Alvarez, in his agent’s presence, that a transfer was a non-starter.

They insisted that the Dutch champions will not negotiate with Chelsea in order to facilitate his departure.

With the transfer window shutting down in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Ajax have no way to seek a replacement if they decided to sell Alvarez.

Ajax are also not prepared to disappoint their new coach Alfred Schreuder further by selling another key player this summer.

The club’s decision has left the midfielder furious and he feels that other players were given a chance to leave the club.

Alvarez is afraid that an opportunity to join a club of Chelsea’s stature might not arrive again and is now pinning his hopes on the club’s supervisory board to overrule the technical management.

The board did sell Antony to Manchester United despite Hamstra, Huntelaar and Schreuder not wanting to let the winger go.