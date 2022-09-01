Arsenal do not anticipate any problems with agreeing on personal terms with Douglas Luiz if they can agree on a fee with Aston Villa, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners are pushing hard in their bid to secure the signature of the Brazilian midfielder on deadline day.

They failed with an opening bid for him earlier today but are preparing to table a second offer with Aston Villa for Luiz.

The player wants the move, despite Aston Villa’s stance that the midfielder is not for sale on the final day of the transfer window.

Arsenal are convinced that Luiz wants to make the move and are going hard to take him to the Emirates by end of the window tonight.

With only hours left in the window, Arsenal need to push through with the negotiations soon but the club believe it is all about agreeing on a fee with Villa.

They are anticipating no issues with regards to agreeing on personal terms with Luiz as he is keen on the move.

Arsenal believe that the deal will move quickly once they reach an agreement over a fee with Aston Villa.

The Midlands club remain adamant that they do not want to sell but the Gunners are not prepared to give up on the chase.