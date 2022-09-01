Aston Villa are set for disappointment in their desire to sign Lucas Moura on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old winger has been a bit part player at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and did not even make the squad in their last two Premier League games.

Several clubs are interested in signing the player on loan given his lack of minutes at Tottenham, including Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have been in touch with Tottenham to make clear their desire to take Lucas to Villa Park on loan.

But it has been claimed that Tottenham have no interest in loaning the winger out on deadline day, leaving Villa disappointed.

Spurs are not open to agreeing on a loan deal for the Brazilian despite his reduced importance in the squad.

Antonio Conte wants to keep him around the club given Spurs’ involvement in the Champions League this season.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham change their stance if a club make an offer to sign Lucas on a permanent deal at some point before the window closes tonight.