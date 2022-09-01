Catalan giants Barcelona are in advanced negotiations to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, it has been claimed in Spain.

Bellerin is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and the club have been looking to move him on all summer.

The defender wanted to return to Real Betis, where he had a fruitful loan spell last season, and his representatives have been in talks with Arsenal to terminate his contract.

Bellerin is now set to return to Spain but it has been claimed that Barcelona are in pole position to sign him.

The Catalan giants are in advanced talks with Bellerin and his camp over his return to the Nou Camp, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

He is about to terminate his contract with Arsenal and will return to his former club on a free transfer soon.

Bellerin will also be taking a significant pay cut in order to return to Barcelona this summer.

A product of the Barcelona academy, Arsenal snapped him up in 2011 and he has made 239 appearances for the Gunners.

But he is now close to agreeing to return to the Catalan giants where he started his career as an academy hopeful.