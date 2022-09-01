Barnsley are close to landing defender Tom Edwards from Stoke City, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Oakwell outfit have been looking for additions ahead of the closure of the window and have found one at Championship side Stoke.

They want right-back Edwards, who has been on loan in the MLS at New York Red Bulls.

That loan though is likely to be cancelled to allow Edwards to make the move to Barnsley in League One.

Edwards, 23, is not in Alex Neil’s immediate plans at Stoke and will be allowed to join Barnsley on a loan deal.

The full-back came through the youth ranks at Stoke and has had spells away from the club on loan, with Fleetwood Town and New York Red Bulls.

Barnsley will now look to push the loan capture over the line before the transfer window slams shut.

Edwards has made 20 appearances in the MLS so far this year, being booked on six occasions in the process.

He has also on occasion operated at centre-back.