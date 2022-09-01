A move to Bournemouth for Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is now looking unlikely, according to talkSPORT.

Bournemouth have been looking to do business before the window slams shut and are showing interest in Redmond.

The winger is out of favour at Southampton, but Bournemouth cannot do a loan deal for him because they already have one player on loan from the Saints.

Redmond would need to be signed on a permanent basis or have the final year of his contract terminated to let him join Bournemouth.

However, with the clock ticking down on the window it is now suggested to be unlikely that Redmond will make the move to the Cherries.

The winger looks set to stay put at Southampton and fight for game time under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

He featured in the Saints’ opening game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur, but has not been involved since.

Redmond would have been an experienced Premier League addition for Bournemouth, with 264 top division appearances under his belt.