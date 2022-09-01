Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is undergoing a medical at Brighton ahead of a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old Scot has been keen to move on from Chelsea this summer for regular first-team football.

The day started with claims suggesting that the Chelsea owners were prepared to block a permanent transfer for Gilmour.

However, the midfielder spoke with Thomas Tuchel, who is in favour of letting him go on a permanent deal.

The deal is now edging closer to completion with the midfielder now undergoing a medical at Brighton.

Graham Potter has been championing the signing of one of the most promising young talents to come out of the Chelsea academy.

The two clubs have an agreement over a fee with Brighton agreeing to pay close to £10m for his signature.

Gilmour joined Chelsea from the Rangers academy in 2017 and went on to make 22 senior appearances for the club.

Opportunities for him dwindled under Tuchel and he spent last season on loan at Norwich.